WASA Disconnects 84 Illegal Connections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023

WASA disconnects 84 illegal connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 84 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed the officials to ensure 100 percent recovery from the defaulters in order to get the department out of financial crisis.

The teams have also sent 63 mega defaulters' challans to court.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad said that the special disconnection teams along with the police force were active for the recovery of pending dues.

The WASA consumers were given a deadline to ensure submitting their dues and get their sewerage and water supply connections regularized to avert any inconvenience.

More Stories From Pakistan

