WASA disconnects 87 connections of defaulters over non-payment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched crackdown against domestic and commercial defaulters and disconnected 87 connections over non payment of pending dues.

The recovery department on the directions of Managing Director WASA Shahzad Munir intensified crackdown against defaulters.

The defaulters concerned were given deadline to ensure payment of pending dues in any case otherwise strict legal action would be taken along with disconnection.

It's pertinent to mention here that MD WASA has set Rs 60 million recovery target for the month of February and has directed Director Recovery to monitor the performance of all recovery inspectors, circle in-charges and assistant directors on a daily basis.