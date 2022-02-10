UrduPoint.com

WASA Disconnects 87 Connections Of Defaulters Over Non-payment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

WASA disconnects 87 connections of defaulters over non-payment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched crackdown against domestic and commercial defaulters and disconnected 87 connections over non payment of pending dues.

The recovery department on the directions of Managing Director WASA Shahzad Munir intensified crackdown against defaulters.

The defaulters concerned were given deadline to ensure payment of pending dues in any case otherwise strict legal action would be taken along with disconnection.

It's pertinent to mention here that MD WASA has set Rs 60 million recovery target for the month of February and has directed Director Recovery to monitor the performance of all recovery inspectors, circle in-charges and assistant directors on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Water Circle February All Million

Recent Stories

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

25 seconds ago
 France make two changes for Ireland

France make two changes for Ireland

26 seconds ago
 Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 F ..

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened ..

28 seconds ago
 Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic me ..

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

29 seconds ago
 MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

31 seconds ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>