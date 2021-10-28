WASA disconnects 94 sewer connections over non-payment of dues

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 94 sewer connections over non payment of pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 94 sewer connections over non payment of pending dues.

The disconnection teams of recovery department led by Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Khan raided against domestic and commercial defaulters at various places of the city here on Thursday.

The WASA consumers were given deadline for submission of pending dues otherwise, strict legal action would be taken along with disconnection of sewerage connections.