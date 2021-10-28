UrduPoint.com

WASA Disconnects 94 Sewer Connections Over Non-payment Of Dues

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

WASA disconnects 94 sewer connections over non-payment of dues

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 94 sewer connections over non payment of pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 94 sewer connections over non payment of pending dues.

The disconnection teams of recovery department led by Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Khan raided against domestic and commercial defaulters at various places of the city here on Thursday.

The WASA consumers were given deadline for submission of pending dues otherwise, strict legal action would be taken along with disconnection of sewerage connections.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music wo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music workshop with renowned singer Ja ..

4 minutes ago
 Court serves notices to NAB on acquittal plea of e ..

Court serves notices to NAB on acquittal plea of ex-secretary interior

49 seconds ago
 Govt taking measures to uplift local industrial se ..

Govt taking measures to uplift local industrial sector

50 seconds ago
 Legal migration, job security, universal skill dev ..

Legal migration, job security, universal skill development, certification to be ..

54 seconds ago
 Barcelona closing in on Xavi after Koeman sacked a ..

Barcelona closing in on Xavi after Koeman sacked as coach

56 seconds ago
 Nine Criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in MUZA ..

Nine Criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in MUZAFERGARH

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.