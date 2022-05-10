UrduPoint.com

WASA Disconnects Commercial Water Connections Due To Non Payment

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 10:18 PM

On the directives of Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail Khan, action has been taken against the defaulters of WASA and water connections have been disconnected and motors were confiscated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail Khan, action has been taken against the defaulters of WASA and water connections have been disconnected and motors were confiscated.

Senior media officer of HDA, Yousuf Nadeem said a team led by Deputy Director Recovery, while taking action against commercial consumers in Latifabad Circle, disconnected water connections of defaulters.

The HDA recovery teams checked the water bills of various commercial plots including Ghoonghat Marriage Hall, Shaheen Arcade, Mustafa Homes and Chai Darbar hotel and found millions of rupees and disconnected water connections for non-payments of millions of rupees dues.

The spokesman said that some defaulters paid their water bills and saved their connections from being disconnected.

HDA and WASA authorities have advised water consumers to clear their all outstanding dues so that water supply and sanitation facilities could be further improved.

