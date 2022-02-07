WASA disconnects connections of 76 defaulters

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 76 defaulters of water supply and sewerage bills during a special crackdown launched here on Monday across the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 76 defaulters of water supply and sewerage bills during a special crackdown launched here on Monday across the city.

In line with special directives of WASA Managing Director Shahzad Munir, the recovery department under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed launched a crackdown against defaulters of water supply and sewerage bills.

The circle inchrage of all 16 zones disconnected connections of 76 defaulters and issued warned to many others for payment of pending dues.

WASA DG Shahzad Munir has directed officers to continue crackdown against defaulters without any discrimination. He asked officers to issue deadline to defaulters for payment of pending dues and then disconnect their connections. He said that the defaulters failed to pay their pending dues within the given time would also face legal action.