UrduPoint.com

WASA Disconnects Connections Of 76 Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 06:28 PM

WASA disconnects connections of 76 defaulters

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 76 defaulters of water supply and sewerage bills during a special crackdown launched here on Monday across the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 76 defaulters of water supply and sewerage bills during a special crackdown launched here on Monday across the city.

In line with special directives of WASA Managing Director Shahzad Munir, the recovery department under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed launched a crackdown against defaulters of water supply and sewerage bills.

The circle inchrage of all 16 zones disconnected connections of 76 defaulters and issued warned to many others for payment of pending dues.

WASA DG Shahzad Munir has directed officers to continue crackdown against defaulters without any discrimination. He asked officers to issue deadline to defaulters for payment of pending dues and then disconnect their connections. He said that the defaulters failed to pay their pending dues within the given time would also face legal action.

Related Topics

Water Circle All

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Hijaz Na ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Hijaz Naqvi’s poetry collection "Zar ..

27 minutes ago
 vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V ..

Vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V23 5G in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites cli ..

Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites clinch National U16 Cup title

35 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during anti-encro ..

Illegal constructions demolished during anti-encroachment operation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks to set up semiconductors zone with ..

Pakistan looks to set up semiconductors zone with help of China: Chaudhry Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Pak players to feature in World Archery Para C'shi ..

Pak players to feature in World Archery Para C'ship

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>