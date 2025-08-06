WASA Disconnects Water Connections Of 22 Defaulters
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, during its special drive launched on the instructions of Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, have disconnected connections of 22 consumers for not depositing their water bills
Five water motors of consumers and four illegal connections were removed while a total of over Rs 1 million outstanding amounts were recovered during the operation led by Director Finance and Revenue Rana Shams-ur-Rehman, a WASA spokesman said on Wednesday.
The WASA MD, in his directive, warned the officials that no negligence would be tolerated in revenue recovery as the Agency was a self-funded organization, which met all its expenses from its own resources.
He ordered the Revenue Director and deputy directors to recover 100% of the outstanding dues from all defaulters and or disconnect their connections.
The WASA MD warned the defaulters that they were being given a last chance to clear their arrears as later they would not be able to pay the bills with late fees or in installments.
The non-payment of WASA bills might result into attachment of property, arrest, and disconnection of water and sewerage facilities, he added.
He urged the WASA customers to prove that they were responsible citizens by paying their dues, warning that the crackdown would continue till the last defaulter.
