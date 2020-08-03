UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Disposes Of 775 Tons Wastage Of Sacrificial Animals

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:50 PM

WASA disposes of 775 tons wastage of sacrificial animals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) disposed of 775 metric tons wastage and remains of the sacrificial animals in Abbottabad city with the help of 150 workers and 27 vehicles.

WSSCA spokesperson Omer Khan, in a statement, said WSSCA has also canceled the Eid vacations of all staff members while the complaint cells have remained active round the clock and the operations to be continued till the cleanliness of the city.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Noor Nabi Khan appreciated the efforts of the company staff those have cleared the city areas during the three days of Eid and collected hundreds of tons of garbage.

WSSA also established 111 points for the collection of the offal and remains of the sacrificial animals after spraying disinfectant.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Company Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

36 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

36 minutes ago

‘Welcome to world’s exclusive nuclear club’: ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.