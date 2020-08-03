WASA disposes of 775 tons wastage of sacrificial animals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) disposed of 775 metric tons wastage and remains of the sacrificial animals in Abbottabad city with the help of 150 workers and 27 vehicles.

WSSCA spokesperson Omer Khan, in a statement, said WSSCA has also canceled the Eid vacations of all staff members while the complaint cells have remained active round the clock and the operations to be continued till the cleanliness of the city.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Noor Nabi Khan appreciated the efforts of the company staff those have cleared the city areas during the three days of Eid and collected hundreds of tons of garbage.

WSSA also established 111 points for the collection of the offal and remains of the sacrificial animals after spraying disinfectant.