WASA disposes off 848 tons remains and offal of sacrificial animals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday disposed of 848 metric tons offal and remains of the sacrificial animals from the four Union Council's of Abbottabad city with elaborated cleaning program.

This was disclosed by the WSSCA spokesperson Omer Swati while briefing media about three days special cleaning drive for Eid-ul-Adha.

He thanked all stakeholders and citizen's for their cooperation during the special cleaning drive.

While giving the details of three days long operation Omer Swati said that the cleaning drive was completed with the help of 480 workers and 27 vehicles.

He further said that WSSCA has also cancelled the Eid vacations of all staff members while the complaint cells were remained active round the clock and the operation still continued till the cleanliness of the city.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Javed Abbasi appreciated the efforts of the operational staff those have cleared the city areas during the three days of Eid and collected hundreds of tons garbage by providing their services to the people of Abbottabad, adding the spokesman said.

He said that best performing staff would also be awarded cash prizes certificate of appreciations.

Omer Swati said that before Eid-ul-Adha a massive awareness campaign run by the media and Ulema-e-Karam helped to launch a successful cleaning operation.

He said that WSSCA staff has also distributed 6000 biodegradable shopping bags and established 130 points for the collection of the offal and remains of the sacrificial animals where after cleaning disinfectant was also sprayed.

The spokesman stated that the offal and remains were buried into 18000 cubic feet area dumping ground.

During the Eid ul Adha timely water supply to the citizens was also a challenge which was successfully implemented and provided them in bulk clean drinking water, also thanked all stakeholders particularly Ulema those have spread the message of WASSA during Eid and Jummal sermons about the cleanliness.