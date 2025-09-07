WASA Distributes Bottled Water Among Flood Victims In Tandlianwala
September 07, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) distributed bottled water among flood victims in Tandlianwala.
WASA spokesman said here on Saturday that on the directions of WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema, the Water Distribution Wing of WASA distributed bottled drinking water among flood-affected families in Tandlianwala.
He said that WASA staff visited the flood relief camp established at Chak No.608 where they provided 1.5-liter bottled water, prepared at WASA’s own bottling plant, to the displaced families.
He said that clean drinking water bottles were also supplied to a medical camp set up in a local school.
Later, the water bottles were also distributed among women and children along the main road near riverine belt of Tandlianwala.
Meanwhile, WASA MD Sohail Qadir Cheema said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, provision of potable water to flood victims is being ensured on a priority basis.
WASA administration and staff are standing shoulder to shoulder with the affected communities in this difficult time.
After relief efforts in Chiniot and Jhang, WASA is now actively serving the flood-hit people of Tandlianwala and adjoining villages by utilizing all available resources to meet the public mission, he added.
