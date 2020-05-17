LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad and Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday and presented a cheque of amount Rs 40 lac 13 thousand on behalf of WASA staff members in the CM Fund for Corona Control.

WASA staff members up to grade 16 donated one day salary, officers of grade 17 to 19 donated two days salary and officers of grade 20 donated three days salary in the fund, stated in a handout issued here.

CM while talking on this occasion commended the donation given on behalf of WASA staff members and officers in the CM Fund and vowed that every single penny would be spent on the assistance of affected brothers and sisters with honesty and in a transparent manner.

Lending a helping hand to our trouble-stricken brothers and sisters was a noble deed, he added.

He underscored that it was our social, national and religious obligation to assist the affected masses in this hour of trouble and need.

CM stressed that in emergency situation out of routine steps were bound to be taken and further assured that we were standing by the masses and would continue to do so in their trials and tribulations.

CM emphasized that we would not desert the masses alone in their prevailing difficult time and would provide maximum resources to our affected brothers and sisters.

WASA Vice Chairman and MD briefed the CM about performance of the department.

Vice Chairman complimented CM in view of taking praiseworthy decisions for the WASA staff members in terms of increasing their salaries without tariff hike.

He intimated that on the direction of CM, land amounting to Rs 30 crore had been retrieved in Shadbagh.

He said that 'Ablution Waste Rescue Pilot Project' has been successfully launched from Masjid-e-Khizra of Johar Town and subjects relating to water conservation have been included in the textbook for the students.

Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmed said that for the first time in the history of WASA, a woman had been deputed as XEN Operations. He said that pension facilitation centre had been set up for WASA staff members and all dues were paid forthwith on retirement. He said that fixed and overtime allowance of WASA drivers had been 100 per cent increased and a 'Ready Sir' mobile application had been developed to provide expeditious relief to the masses.

CM directed WASA officials and staff members to perform their duties with more dedication for the provision of water to the people and acknowledged that WASA was performing its duties in respect of providing water to the people and drainage of water in an excellent manner.

CM stressed that it was imperative to come up to the expectations of the masses with regard to provision of water and other related duties.