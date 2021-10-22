UrduPoint.com

WASA Draining Rainwater Despite Hurdles

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:24 PM

In the light of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s forecast, twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to get heavy rainfall during the next two days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :In the light of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s forecast, twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to get heavy rainfall during the next two days.

Since then the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was on high alert to deal with any emergency like situation, said the Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said all operational staff was in the field despite difficulties in moving heavy machinery in the city due to the prevailing law and order situation.

He said rainwater had been cleared manually while staff deployed in low lying areas were directed to carry out the dewatering with the pumps already installed there.

He said the water level situation at Nullah Leh was being monitored continuously and urged the citizens not to move unnecessarily during rain.

He said teams had been deputed at Airport Road, Committee Chowk underpass, Liaqat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhok Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road and Murree Road to deal with any untoward situation.

