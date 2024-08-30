WASA Drains Rainwater In Low-lying Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Friday drained the rainwater in low-lying areas.
According to a WASA spokesman, following heavy rain in the twin cities, the water level started receding from Nullah Lai at 1 PM.
The highest rainfall was recorded 57 MM at PMD, H-8 today, the spokesperson said.
He further informed that 52 MM rainfall was recorded at Shamsabad, 32 MM at Kutchery, 50 MM at Saidpur, and 21 MM at Bokra.
On the special directives of Managing Director, WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas of the city was being completed, the spokesperson said adding, traffic was normal on city roads as water was not stagnant anywhere.
The WASA spokesman informed that the Meteorological Department had forecast more rains.
He said that the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with urban flooding.
The leaves of the staff had been canceled and heavy machinery was deployed at vulnerable points, he added.
Today water level reached at 8.5 feet at Kattarian and 6 feet at Gawalmandi.
The Agency was on high alert to cope with any situation and monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Lai, he added.
Recent Stories
PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social Welfare Society hosts lifesaving blood donation camp at PMC8 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri activists call for justice on International Day of Enforced Disappearances8 minutes ago
-
DC holds open katchery to address health related issues8 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning8 minutes ago
-
Families of enforced disappearance victims in IIOJK await justice18 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest Nigerian with 38 cocaine-filled capsules28 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah38 minutes ago
-
Governor, NED university VC discuss promotion of higher education in Sindh38 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic loss of 12 lives in Upper Dir landslide2 hours ago
-
NA proceeding suspended till completion of quorum2 hours ago
-
Gilani expresses sorrow over Upper Dir landslide tragedy2 hours ago
-
Director General assures PDMA's readiness to face tropical cyclones2 hours ago