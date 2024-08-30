Open Menu

WASA Drains Rainwater In Low-lying Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

WASA drains rainwater in low-lying areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Friday drained the rainwater in low-lying areas.

According to a WASA spokesman, following heavy rain in the twin cities, the water level started receding from Nullah Lai at 1 PM.

The highest rainfall was recorded 57 MM at PMD, H-8 today, the spokesperson said.

He further informed that 52 MM rainfall was recorded at Shamsabad, 32 MM at Kutchery, 50 MM at Saidpur, and 21 MM at Bokra.

On the special directives of Managing Director, WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas of the city was being completed, the spokesperson said adding, traffic was normal on city roads as water was not stagnant anywhere.

The WASA spokesman informed that the Meteorological Department had forecast more rains.

He said that the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with urban flooding.

The leaves of the staff had been canceled and heavy machinery was deployed at vulnerable points, he added.

Today water level reached at 8.5 feet at Kattarian and 6 feet at Gawalmandi.

The Agency was on high alert to cope with any situation and monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Lai, he added.

