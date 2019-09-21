UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA, Education Dept. Organizes Awareness Walk Regarding Cleanliness

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:04 PM

WASA, Education Dept. organizes awareness walk regarding cleanliness

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Elementary and Secondary Education Abbottabad on Saturday organized a walk and debate competition on importance of hygiene and cleanliness on the eve of World Cleaning Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Elementary and Secondary Education Abbottabad on Saturday organized a walk and debate competition on importance of hygiene and cleanliness on the eve of World Cleaning Day.

Abdullah of Government High School No 4 stood first followed by Bilal Inayat and Abubakar of Govt. High School No. 2 Abbottabad who stood second and third respectively.

Addressing at the occasion, the speakers said that cleanliness is a part of our faith and keeping our surrounding clean is among prime responsibility of each and every citizen.

The Media Manager WASA said we have to train children to avoid littering on roadsides or streets and use waste bins and proper places for garbage Deputy Education Officer Abbottabad while addressing said that school administrations have been notified to deliver lecture in schools on importance of cleanliness.

President Abbottabad Press Club, Amir Shahzad Jadoon said we can clean our environment from pollution by planting more and more trees.

At the end of declamation contest, awareness walk was also carried out wherein attended by students, teachers, WASA officials, officials of education department and civil society members.

Related Topics

World Education Abbottabad Water Civil Society Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.