WASA, Education Dept. organizes awareness walk regarding cleanliness

(@imziishan)

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Elementary and Secondary Education Abbottabad on Saturday organized a walk and debate competition on importance of hygiene and cleanliness on the eve of World Cleaning Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Elementary and Secondary Education Abbottabad on Saturday organized a walk and debate competition on importance of hygiene and cleanliness on the eve of World Cleaning Day.

Abdullah of Government High School No 4 stood first followed by Bilal Inayat and Abubakar of Govt. High School No. 2 Abbottabad who stood second and third respectively.

Addressing at the occasion, the speakers said that cleanliness is a part of our faith and keeping our surrounding clean is among prime responsibility of each and every citizen.

The Media Manager WASA said we have to train children to avoid littering on roadsides or streets and use waste bins and proper places for garbage Deputy Education Officer Abbottabad while addressing said that school administrations have been notified to deliver lecture in schools on importance of cleanliness.

President Abbottabad Press Club, Amir Shahzad Jadoon said we can clean our environment from pollution by planting more and more trees.

At the end of declamation contest, awareness walk was also carried out wherein attended by students, teachers, WASA officials, officials of education department and civil society members.