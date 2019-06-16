WASA employee caught for pilfering electricity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::An employee of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was caught for pilfering electricity in the area of Nazimabad subdivision.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that FESCO Task Force under the supervision of Xen Nazimabad Division Nadeem Akbar Kahlon conducted a snap checking in Wasa quarters at Jhang Road at night and found WASA employee Muhammad Aslam red handed while stealing electricity.

The FESCO team removed his electricity supply meter and imposed a total fine of Rs 250,000 on him by issuing detection bill.

A report has been lodged in the police station for registration of a case against the accused.