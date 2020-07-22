WASA employees call off protest movement for two days

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Wednesday called off protest movement for two days on assurance of a local leader of ruling Pakistan People's Party.

The district president PPP Hyderabad Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi also visited hunger strike camp organized by HDA employees Union outside press club and assured that the government had decided to resolve genuine issues of WASA employees as early as possible.

On the assurance made by the PPP leader, Wasa employees have put off their protest movement for two days and warned if salaries and pension had not been paid they would again start a protest movement till acceptance of demands.

Earlier, protesting employees led by HDA Employees Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio and others also demanded early payment of outstanding salaries and pension before Eid-ul- Azha.

They were staging a token hunger strike since several days against non payment of salaries and pension.

Union leaders said salaries and pension of WASA employees were not being paid since the last seven months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They warned that if salaries and pension could not be paid before Eid they would have no other option but to suspend the city's water supply and sewerage system as a protest.

They also demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister, Commissioner Hyderabad and HDA and WASA management to resolve their genuine issues by releasing outstanding salaries so that they could be able to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha like other employees.