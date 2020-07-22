UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Employees Call Off Protest Movement For Two Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:56 PM

WASA employees call off protest movement for two days

The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Wednesday called off protest movement for two days on assurance of a local leader of ruling Pakistan People's Party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Wednesday called off protest movement for two days on assurance of a local leader of ruling Pakistan People's Party.

The district president PPP Hyderabad Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi also visited hunger strike camp organized by HDA employees Union outside press club and assured that the government had decided to resolve genuine issues of WASA employees as early as possible.

On the assurance made by the PPP leader, Wasa employees have put off their protest movement for two days and warned if salaries and pension had not been paid they would again start a protest movement till acceptance of demands.

Earlier, protesting employees led by HDA Employees Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio and others also demanded early payment of outstanding salaries and pension before Eid-ul- Azha.

They were staging a token hunger strike since several days against non payment of salaries and pension.

Union leaders said salaries and pension of WASA employees were not being paid since the last seven months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They warned that if salaries and pension could not be paid before Eid they would have no other option but to suspend the city's water supply and sewerage system as a protest.

They also demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister, Commissioner Hyderabad and HDA and WASA management to resolve their genuine issues by releasing outstanding salaries so that they could be able to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha like other employees.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Chief Minister Water Hyderabad Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.