WASA Employees Celebrate 78th Independence-Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the historic victory of the 'Maraqa-e-Haq', a dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Water and Sanitation Agency (WAS A) Head Office, Shamsabad.
Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan hoisted the national flag as employees chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'La Ilaha Illallah'.
The ceremony was attended by Director Admin Ahsan Bilal Qureshi, Director Works Muhammad Nadeem, Deputy Directors Hasan Mahmood Bukhari, Rai Muhammad Sajid, along with other officers and staff.
Speaking on the occasion, the MD said Independence Day was a blessing earned through the tireless struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers. He termed the victory in the "Battle of Truth" a testament to national unity and professional excellence, pledging to make every sacrifice for Pakistan’s defence and progress.
The event concluded with a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the freedom movement, prayers for peace, prosperity, and institutional growth, followed by the distribution of sweets among employees.
