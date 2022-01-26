WASA employees ended protests after successful talks with SACM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) employees here Wednesday ended their two-day protest after successful talks with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Muhammad Sagheer Qureshi.

The SACM assured WASA employees that they would be paid one month salary immediately while arrears would be paid to them within next 25 days.

He also assured full cooperation from the Sindh government to get WASA out of the financial crisis on a permanent basis.