WASA employees hold rally against non payment of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Tuesday held a rally against non payment of salaries and pension for the last several months.

The rally was led by HDA Employees Union leaders Niaz Hussain Chandio, Attar Khan Chang and others who demanded of early payment of outstanding salaries and pension before Eid-ul- Adha.

Addressing the participants, union leaders said salaries and pensions were not being paid to the employees for the last several months due to which their families were facing financial difficulties.

They urged the Sindh CM, Commissioner Hyderabad and, HDA and WASA management to release their outstanding salaries so that they could be able to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha like other employees.