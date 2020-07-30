UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Employees Protesting For Salaries, Pensions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:29 PM

WASA employees protesting for salaries, pensions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Thursday continued protest demonstration for payment of salaries and pensions not paid them since last seven months.

The agitation led by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio and others demanded for early payment of their salaries and pensions.

� Addressing the participants, union leaders said due to stoppage of their salaries and pensions, their families were facing financial hardships.

They also urged the Sindh chief minister, commissioner Hyderabad and HDA and WASA management to meet their genuine demand by releasing their outstanding dues.

More Stories From Pakistan

