WASA employees regularized in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) -:The services of as many as 155 employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have been regularized.

A spokesman of the agency said on Monday that these employees were working in WASA on contract basis.The notification of their regularization has been issued which will determine their seniority as well, it was added.