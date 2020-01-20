WASA Employees Regularized In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:55 PM
The services of as many as 155 employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have been regularized
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) -:The services of as many as 155 employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have been regularized.
A spokesman of the agency said on Monday that these employees were working in WASA on contract basis.The notification of their regularization has been issued which will determine their seniority as well, it was added.