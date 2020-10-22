UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Employees Stage Protest Rally For Payment Of Pending Salaries, Pension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:12 PM

WASA employees stage protest rally for payment of pending salaries, pension

The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Thursday organized a protest rally for payment of pending salaries and pensions of last six months and regularization of the contractual employees of the agency who were discharging their duties since last several year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Thursday organized a protest rally for payment of pending salaries and pensions of last six months and regularization of the contractual employees of the agency who were discharging their duties since last several years.

Hundreds of WASA employees, on call the of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union took out rally from Tulsi Das Disposal Pumping Station to press club in protest against non payment of salaries, pension and not regularizing of contractual and work charge employees of the agency.

Chief organizer of the HDA Employees Union Aijaz Hussain along with other union leaders Bilawal Mallah, Abdul Hameed and Niaz Hussain Chandio addressed the rally and said provincial government of Pakistan People's Party had failed to resolve basic issues of the employees of Water and Sanitation Agency due to which they were facing acute financial crisis.

Salaries and pension were not being paid to WASA employees since last several months, Union leaders said and emphasized upon higher authorities to resolve their problems permanently.

Earlier, the participants of the rally marched towards Hyderabad Press club from Tulsi Das Pumping Station by holding banners and placards depicting slogans against HDA and Wasa management and Sindh Government for not resolving their demands on permanent basis.

Routine traffic was remain suspended at main Risala Road due to Wasa employees rally for which people faced inconvenience as they were not been guided by the district management regarding any alternate route.

The WASA employees, on the occasion, called upon Sindh Chief Minister and the higher authorities for immediate resolution of their demands, failing which they would suspend water supply and drainage system in the city.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Protest Chief Minister Water Road Traffic Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

10 minutes ago

Public housing a priority on Abu Dhabi&#039;s deve ..

13 minutes ago

Around 61 MMCFD gas being extracted from five fiel ..

26 seconds ago

Merit-based e-transfer policy to serve as time sav ..

28 seconds ago

UN must play role for preventing human rights viol ..

30 seconds ago

Grosjean, Magnussen to leave Haas at end of F1 sea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.