WASA Employees Warns Water Supply Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:13 PM

WASA employees warns water supply suspension

The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned of suspending supply of water to consumers from December 16, if the government failed to pay their outstanding salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned of suspending supply of water to consumers from December 16, if the government failed to pay their outstanding salaries.

They issued such warning during protest rallies taken out from different parts of Hyderabad here on Thursday against the non-payment of salaries and pensions since last five months.

The union leader Abdul Qayoum Bhatti bemoaned that WASA of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has failed to pay salaries to employees and pension to pensioners since last five months while work charge employees were suffering severe financial constraint following stoppage of their salaries since last eight months.

He held the provincial government and the Director General HDA responsible of crisis in WASA and warned to suspend water supply to consumers if the employees not received their salaries and outstanding dues.

Meanwhile, the members of HMC Union (CBA) also brought out a protest rally for acceptance of their demands. Addressing the participants of the rally, the union leaders demanded Sindh government to increase in rate of Octroi Tax, restoration of services of retrenched employees, promotion of employees on merit and regularization of contract employees.

