WASA enhances pumping capacity of disposal stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency has completed a project of enhancing pumping capacity of disposal stations at Chakera and Dijkot.

Now, both disposal stations were functional with full capacity from Sunday and facilitating the adjacent localities of Jhang road, Narwala road and Jail road.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said here Monday that two pumps of 40-40 cusec have been installed at Chakera disposal stations while two pumps of 10 cusec and 6 cusec have been added to the Dijkot road disposal station. He said that the project had been completed in a record time period.