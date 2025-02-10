Open Menu

WASA Enhances Pumping Capacity Of Disposal Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

WASA enhances pumping capacity of disposal stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency has completed a project of enhancing pumping capacity of disposal stations at Chakera and Dijkot.

Now, both disposal stations were functional with full capacity from Sunday and facilitating the adjacent localities of Jhang road, Narwala road and Jail road.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said here Monday that two pumps of 40-40 cusec have been installed at Chakera disposal stations while two pumps of 10 cusec and 6 cusec have been added to the Dijkot road disposal station. He said that the project had been completed in a record time period.

Recent Stories

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

5 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

16 minutes ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

20 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

1 hour ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

2 hours ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

2 hours ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan