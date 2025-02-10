WASA Enhances Pumping Capacity Of Disposal Stations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency has completed a project of enhancing pumping capacity of disposal stations at Chakera and Dijkot.
Now, both disposal stations were functional with full capacity from Sunday and facilitating the adjacent localities of Jhang road, Narwala road and Jail road.
Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said here Monday that two pumps of 40-40 cusec have been installed at Chakera disposal stations while two pumps of 10 cusec and 6 cusec have been added to the Dijkot road disposal station. He said that the project had been completed in a record time period.
Recent Stories
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moot highlights nutritional value, intercropping pulses5 minutes ago
-
Tent pegging championship inaugurated at Horse & Cattle Show5 minutes ago
-
WASA enhances pumping capacity of disposal stations5 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin takes action against wall chalking to preserve city’s beauty15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police save bitch, puppies from being run over by train25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews progress of PSDP, stresses for timely completion of development schemes25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt carries out development projects as per necessities oc areas: Minister25 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces largest sports event in province's history25 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department establishes mini zoo in Swat35 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons senate session on February 1335 minutes ago
-
Fourth annual Dosti Peshawar literature festival on February 1135 minutes ago
-
Billion tree plantation campaign to begin in Khyber district35 minutes ago