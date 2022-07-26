UrduPoint.com

WASA Ensured Drainage Of Accumulated Rain Water From Low-lying Areas: MD

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

WASA ensured drainage of accumulated rain water from low-lying areas: MD

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Anjum Saeed has said the sewerage authority utilizing all available resources had ensured drainage of stagnant water from low-lying areas in recent torrential rains while drainage work was underway from remaining areas.

Talking to General Secretary, Bhai Khan welfare association Muhammad Yaseen here on Tuesday, the MD said that Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Director General HAD/Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghafar Somro had issued special directives for ensuring drainage of accumulated water and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that despite electricity failure on pumping stations, uninterrupted drainage of rain water was carried out by using standby generators.

Meanwhile, President Bhai Khan Welfare, founder of youth welfare society Syed Faheemuddin, General Secretary, Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind A.D Pirzada, Senior Vice-President BKW Aftab Ahmed Khan, Joint secretary Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Project Director Ghulam Hyder and representatives of NGOs expressed gratitude to Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General HAD and MD WASA for ensuring drainage of rainwater by adopting comprehensive strategy and hoped that stagnant water would also removed from remaining areas so that people could take sigh of relief.

