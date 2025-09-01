WASA ensures monitoring of Nullah Leh

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was continuously monitoring drains and Nulleh Leh across the city in light of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for more rain.

Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Saleem, said that the water level in Nullah Leh had surged to 19.3 feet near New Katarian and 16.7 feet under the Gawalmandi bridge after the rain spell started at 4:30 pm.

He said that all operational wings of the local administration, including WASA were remained on high alert to cope with any emergency-like situation.

According to the PMD, he informed that 46 mm of rain was recorded at Saidpur, 78 mm at Golra, 54 mm at Bokra, 99 mm at PMD,30 mm at Shamsabad, 10 mm at Kachhari, 12 mm at Gawalmandi,43 mm at Pir Wadhai, while 64 mm of rain had been recorded at New Katarian.

The district administration had already clamped an emergency and alerted all concerned departments to meet with any eventuality during the ongoing monsoon spell.