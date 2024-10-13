Open Menu

WASA Ensures No Stagnant Water On Mosque, School And Hospital Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

WASA ensures no stagnant water on mosque, school and hospital routes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Aamer Aziz, said that the WASA has taken tangible steps to ensure “no stagnant water” in the routes of mosques, hospitals and educational institutes.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that special instructions were issued to the field staff to drain out stagnant water from the routes of mosques, hospitals and schools and in this connection, no negligence would be tolerated at all.

He said that the entire field staff was actively implementing the instructions by uploading route clearance photos on the WASA system through their mobile phones. He asked the general public to contact WASA free helpline 1334 round the clock if they have any complaint regarding the water supply or sewerage problem.

WASA officials would promptly take action besides getting feedback from the complainant, he added.

