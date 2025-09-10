WASA Ensures Uninterrupted Drinking Water Supply To Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has continued its uninterrupted supply of drinking water to flood-affected areas of Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala for the eighth consecutive day.
Managing Director WASA, Sohail Qadir Cheema said that WASA had launched relief operations on September 03 and ensured regular supply of potable drinking water to flood-hit populations on daily basis.
He said that Water Distribution Department had deployed three dedicated water bowsers to Chiniot and Jhang while bottled water is also being distributed in Tandlianwala.
Each day, a tanker has been allocated specifically to serve designated routes, he said, adding that one bowser is covering Chiniot Road to Bhowana Road stretch, another from Bhowana to Jhang and the third from Chiniot Road to Lahore Road for ensuring coverage of the worst-hit pockets.
He said that WASA teams have been distributing 1.5-liter bottles of drinking water to the flood-hit families in Tandlianwala. The teams also ensured that safe and clean water is available even in areas where direct tanker supply is not feasible.
“Our teams are working tirelessly with a spirit of service to guarantee that the basic necessity of drinking water reaches every affected household”, Cheema added.
