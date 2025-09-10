Open Menu

WASA Ensures Uninterrupted Drinking Water Supply To Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM

WASA ensures uninterrupted drinking water supply to flood victims

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has continued its uninterrupted supply of drinking water to flood-affected areas of Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala for the eighth consecutive day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has continued its uninterrupted supply of drinking water to flood-affected areas of Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala for the eighth consecutive day.

Managing Director WASA, Sohail Qadir Cheema said that WASA had launched relief operations on September 03 and ensured regular supply of potable drinking water to flood-hit populations on daily basis.

He said that Water Distribution Department had deployed three dedicated water bowsers to Chiniot and Jhang while bottled water is also being distributed in Tandlianwala.

Each day, a tanker has been allocated specifically to serve designated routes, he said, adding that one bowser is covering Chiniot Road to Bhowana Road stretch, another from Bhowana to Jhang and the third from Chiniot Road to Lahore Road for ensuring coverage of the worst-hit pockets.

He said that WASA teams have been distributing 1.5-liter bottles of drinking water to the flood-hit families in Tandlianwala. The teams also ensured that safe and clean water is available even in areas where direct tanker supply is not feasible.

“Our teams are working tirelessly with a spirit of service to guarantee that the basic necessity of drinking water reaches every affected household”, Cheema added.

Recent Stories

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations B ..

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate act ..

6 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashk ..

Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in ..

Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market

6 minutes ago
 CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for pov ..

CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural area ..

6 minutes ago
 All necessary help being provided to flood-affecte ..

All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan

6 minutes ago
 Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adeq ..

Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid- ..

14 minutes ago
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Co ..

ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee

10 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in Khyber area

One killed, one injured in Khyber area

10 minutes ago
 Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, ..

Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar

10 minutes ago
 Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review un ..

Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases

10 minutes ago
 SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at ..

SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School

10 minutes ago
 Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecu ..

Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan