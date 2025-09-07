WASA ensures uninterrupted water supply to flood victims: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has ensured an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood-affected regions, continuing its operations even during public holidays as part of its commitment to public welfare.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema stated that under the directives of Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, the agency has remained fully mobilized to assist flood-affected communities in Chiniot, Jhang, and Tandlianwala.

He explained that three water bowsers are actively distributing clean water across the affected zones. One water tanker is operating from Chiniot Road to Bhowana Road, another is covering the Bhowana to Jhang route, and a third is serving areas between Chiniot Road and Lahore Road. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that displaced families have uninterrupted access to safe drinking water.

In addition to tanker supplies, flood victims in Tandlianwala and adjoining riverine areas are being provided with hundreds of 1.5-liter bottled water packs, which are being prepared at WASA’s in-house bottling plant.

Cheema highlighted that the daily distribution of potable water remains a top priority in all affected regions, and WASA teams are working relentlessly to meet this critical need. He further noted that field staff from the Water Directorate have been deployed alongside the tankers to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of clean water.

He reaffirmed that WASA is utilizing all available resources to maintain this supply at flood relief camps, adding that these operations will continue until the full rehabilitation of all affected families is achieved.