‘WASA Ensuring Uninterrupted Water Supply To Rawalpindi Citizens’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

‘WASA ensuring uninterrupted water supply to Rawalpindi citizens’

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has ensured provision of water and sewage facilities to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf along with the staff despite holidays remained in the field on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, a WASA spokesman said.

The WASA MD reviewed the discharge of water from tube-wells and water works, and appreciated the field staff for ensuring uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

He distributed Eid gifts among the staff for their excellent performance in the discharge of their duties.

Water was being supplied to the citizens from Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam and tube-wells, while bowsers were being used for its supply to the water-scarce areas, the spokesman said.

Relative teams were on alert for immediate restoration in case of tube well damage, he added.

The spokesman noted that WASA ensured timely supply of water to rescue personnel during fire in Khayaban-e- Sir Syed area on Eid.

He said the staff and machinery were on alert to keep the sewage system functional.

The spokesman advised the citizens to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding water supply or sewerage at WASA toll free number 1334.

