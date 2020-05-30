UrduPoint.com
WASA Establishes 9 Monsoon Emergency Camps

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

WASA establishes 9 monsoon emergency camps

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has established 9 monsoon emergency camps at different localities to cope with emergent situation during expected rains in monsoon season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has established 9 monsoon emergency camps at different localities to cope with emergent situation during expected rains in monsoon season.

This was informed during a meeting held today with Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail Khawaja in the chair. Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar and other officers were present in the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, MD WASA informed that duties of staff had been assigned at monsoon emergency camps besides arranging all necessary machinery for disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

These emergency camps have been set up at main Susan Road Madina Town, LMC school Summandri Road, Mandi Morr Allama Iqbal Colony, Bohar Wali Ground Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar, Sheikhupura Road near Total petrol Pump, Gulshan Colony Narwala Road, Jhang Road near Rescue 1122 station, Kalmay Wali Tanki Gulistan Colony and Ahmad Nagar (drainage division).

He said that staff would perform duties round the clock in three shifts during monsoon season. Sub Engineers WASA will supervise the camps and they will take immediate steps in case of any emergency due to accumulation of rainwater.

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed WASA officers for successful implementation of monsoon plan and said that all resources and professional capabilities should be mobilized to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas without delay.

He stressed the need of quality cleanliness of sewer systems and storm drains. He said that monsoon plan should be taken as serious challenge by WASA and best strategy should be devised to raise performance of WASA services.

He said that all machinery including generators should be placed in working condition.

