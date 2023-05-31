WASA establishes monsoon emergency camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has established nine monsoon emergency camps at different points in the city to cope with emergency during expected rains in monsoon season.

WASA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the emergency camps were set up at main Susan Road Madina Town, LMC school Summandri Road, Mandi Morr Allama Iqbal Colony, Bohar Wali Ground Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar, Sheikhupura Road near Total petrol Pump, Gulshan Colony Narwala Road, Jhang Road near Rescue 1122 station, Kalmay Wali Tenki Gulistan Colony and Ahmad Nagar (drainage division).

He said that most essential staff had been deployed at monsoon emergency camps besides arranging necessary machinery and other gadgets for immediate disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Sub Engineers WASA would supervise the camps and they would also take immediate steps in case of any emergency due to accumulation of rainwater, he added.