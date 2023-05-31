UrduPoint.com

WASA Establishes Monsoon Emergency Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

WASA establishes monsoon emergency camps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has established nine monsoon emergency camps at different points in the city to cope with emergency during expected rains in monsoon season.

WASA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the emergency camps were set up at main Susan Road Madina Town, LMC school Summandri Road, Mandi Morr Allama Iqbal Colony, Bohar Wali Ground Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar, Sheikhupura Road near Total petrol Pump, Gulshan Colony Narwala Road, Jhang Road near Rescue 1122 station, Kalmay Wali Tenki Gulistan Colony and Ahmad Nagar (drainage division).

He said that most essential staff had been deployed at monsoon emergency camps besides arranging necessary machinery and other gadgets for immediate disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Sub Engineers WASA would supervise the camps and they would also take immediate steps in case of any emergency due to accumulation of rainwater, he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Water Road Jhang Sheikhupura Gulshan Gulistan Rescue 1122 From Rains

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

28 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.