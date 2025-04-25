Open Menu

WASA Evolves Strategy For Uninterrupted Supply To Rawalpindi Residents During Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM

WASA evolves strategy for uninterrupted supply to Rawalpindi residents during summer

The WASA Rawalpindi has prepared a comprehensive strategy on the instructions of Punjab Minister for Housing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The WASA Rawalpindi has prepared a comprehensive strategy on the instructions of Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Bilal Yasin for uninterrupted and smooth supply of clean drinking water during the summer season to the residents of garrison city.

Managing Director of Water and Santiation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said in a statement on Friday that due to sudden rise in temperature coupled with heat wave, the demand for water had increased.

Some 51 million gallons of water against the requirement 70 million gallons per day was being provided, he said, adding several steps were being taken to meet the shortfall, he added.

The operating period of tube-wells, he said, had been increased, while water leakages from the system were being plugged. Moreover, uniform water supply was being ensured in all areas.

He said the schedule of tube-wells was being coordinated with the power supply in areas affected by load-shedding.

The WASA MD urged the public to help the Agency in saving water by changing their behaviour.

He warned them of strict punitive measures for water wastage. As per the court order, he said, Rs 10,000 was being charged to being charged and Rs 20,000 to commercial consumers for water wastage, he added.

He said to ensure smooth water supply, they were making the consumers aware about ways to conserving water in their household tanks.

Recent Stories

SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting na ..

SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy

6 minutes ago
 IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI found ..

IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..

6 minutes ago
 National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC

National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC

6 minutes ago
 Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding per ..

Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches ..

Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign

6 minutes ago
 DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to poli ..

DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities

6 minutes ago
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad ..

CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects

11 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi

Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago
 IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety

IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety

11 minutes ago
 Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'

Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'

11 minutes ago
 New Polio case reported from Bannu

New Polio case reported from Bannu

11 minutes ago
 KP police launches special healthcare initiative f ..

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan