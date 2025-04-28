Open Menu

Wasa Expedites Anti-dengue Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Wasa expedites anti-dengue drive

The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) expedited anti-dengue awareness campaign especially in educational institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) expedited anti-dengue awareness campaign especially in educational institutions.

In this connection, Deputy Director and In charge Citizen Liaison Cell Wasa Shahida Rehman

visited Government MC Girls High school islam Nagar to create awareness among

students about dengue.

She delivered lectures in various classrooms and persuade students to take an

active part in anti-dengue measures.

The CLC staff also distributed informative pamphlets among students to reinforce

the importance of dengue prevention.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Wasa Aamer Aziz said the agency was taking all possible

measures to ensure complete implementation on anti-dengue SOPs.

He also appealed the general public to adopt precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

Recent Stories

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of e ..

Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of earnings

5 minutes ago
 Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India

Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India

20 minutes ago
 Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMY ..

Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood

20 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40

20 minutes ago
 Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: S ..

Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India

20 minutes ago
FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, ..

FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, increase revenue

20 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews National Action Plan implementatio ..

Meeting reviews National Action Plan implementation and key security measures

4 minutes ago
 Ultrasonic machines being installed at every Rawal ..

Ultrasonic machines being installed at every Rawalpindi tehsil for diagnosis of ..

4 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer commends China’s support for Pakist ..

Rana Tanveer commends China’s support for Pakistan’s agricultural developmen ..

4 minutes ago
 Court extends Bushra Bibi's bails in November 26, ..

Court extends Bushra Bibi's bails in November 26, cases

4 minutes ago
 Cotton growers must expedite sowing

Cotton growers must expedite sowing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan