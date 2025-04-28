Wasa expedites anti-dengue drive

The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) expedited anti-dengue awareness campaign especially in educational institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) expedited anti-dengue awareness campaign especially in educational institutions.

In this connection, Deputy Director and In charge Citizen Liaison Cell Wasa Shahida Rehman

visited Government MC Girls High school islam Nagar to create awareness among

students about dengue.

She delivered lectures in various classrooms and persuade students to take an

active part in anti-dengue measures.

The CLC staff also distributed informative pamphlets among students to reinforce

the importance of dengue prevention.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Wasa Aamer Aziz said the agency was taking all possible

measures to ensure complete implementation on anti-dengue SOPs.

He also appealed the general public to adopt precautionary measures to prevent dengue.