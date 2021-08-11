UrduPoint.com

WASA Expedites Cleanliness Drive, De-silting

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:16 PM

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) expedited its cleanliness drive for Muharram-ul-Haram processions routes with carried out desilting at sewerage sub-division level here Wednesday

According to Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal, through a statement said that under the special cleanliness program, all Imambarghas, processions routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied.

MD WASA informed that, Bawa Safra Road, Bismillah Colony, Abbas Pura, Nawaz Abad and Qaiser Abad would be cleaned in couple of days while performance of working teams was being monitored on daily basis.

No negligence in this regard would be tolerated, Managing Director Nasir Iqbal warned.

