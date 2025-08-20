WASA expedites desilting of main channels, drains

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has expedited desilting of main channels and roadside drains for ensuring smooth sewage flow during rainy days.

WASA spokesman said here on Wednesday that WASA Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema reviewed the progress of ongoing desilting and cleaning drive and directed the operation staff to accelerate their efforts ensuring early completion of desilting of main drainage channels and roadside drains so that residents of the area could be provided relief in shape of efficient sewage disposal services during monsoon season.

He said that drainage staff used heavy machinery and so far completed desilting of Main Channel Three at Bhalwal Colony near Shadab Colony covered area to further improve sewage flow while cleaning and desilting work along Dijkot Road near Novelty Bridge and Narwala Road continues in full swing to ensure uninterrupted drainage.

He said that fast and smooth completion of drainage during the monsoon is top mission of the agency for which all available machinery and drainage staff are fully engaged.

Desilting of all main channels and drainage lines is being carried out according to the schedule. It is also monitored on a daily basis to provide maximum relief to the citizens, he added.