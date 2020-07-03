UrduPoint.com
WASA Extends Amnesty Scheme One Month More

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:56 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has extended amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally one month more

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has extended amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally one month more.

The domestic, commercial and industrial properties owners and traders could get benefit from this special offer.

The consumers could regularize their illegal connections with payment of only single fee instead of three times fee.

The scheme will be available till July - 31 while consumers could submit applications on white paper along with CNIC and property documents at WASA one window cell or staffer in their respective areas.

While talking to media persons here on Friday, Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio said that agency has decided to give special offer to citizens before Eid-ul-Adha adding that not only domestic consumers besides this commercial and industrial consumers could also get benefit from this scheme.

Chandio said that plan has been devised to increase monthly recovery and over 200 illegal housing colonies who have connected their sewerage connections with WASA system will be brought in billing network. However, special approval to issue bills to these colonies has been taken from MDA governing body and this step will help to increase the WASA revenue.

He said that crackdown would be launched against illegal sewerage connection holders after completion of deadline date and urged the citizens to take benefit from the scheme.

