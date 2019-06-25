UrduPoint.com
WASA Faces Financial Crisis Due To Non - Payment Of Rs. 2.6 Billion Dues By Govt. Departments

Hyderabad's Water and Sanitation Agency was facing acute financial crisis due to non - payment of outstanding bills amounting Rs. 2.6 billion owed against different Government departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hyderabad's Water and Sanitation Agency was facing acute financial crisis due to non - payment of outstanding bills amounting Rs. 2.6 billion owed against different Government departments.

This was stated by the Director Finance of WASA Syed Mohsin Nazar Jafri while speaking in a consultative session to strengthen public service delivery, organized by Nishat Welfare Organization (NWO) a non- governmental organization here on Tuesday in a local hotel.

He informed the participants that WASA had not been received any grant or subsidy from Government since 1992 while consumers were paying only 37.5 million rupees per month due to which organization was facing acute financial problems as total expenditures touching to 70 million per month out of which Rs. 60 million are being paid to the employees in salary head.

Syed Mohsin Nazar told the meeting that six functional water filtration plants have the capacity to provide 60 million gallons water per day but due to hours long load-sheding we could only provide 40 million gallons water per day.

Main reason of poor sanitation is a solid waste and polythene bags which destroyed sewage lines causing over flow of the sewerage water over the roads and streets, he added.

He said that WASA had presented Water safety plan and Municipal Water Act to the Sindh Government which would be introduced after passage of bill from Sindh Assembly.

Consultative session was attended among others by the local government representatives, social activists, political as well as religious party leaders and media persons.

They stressed the need to work jointly and devise a mechanism to resolve water supply and sanitation issues in the city.

