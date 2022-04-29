WASA facing economic crisis due to poor recovery: MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Qaisar Raza said on Friday that the civic body was facing economic crisis due to large pendency of recovery of sewerage and water supply bills

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Qaisar Raza said on Friday that the civic body was facing economic crisis due to large pendency of recovery of sewerage and water supply bills.

Presiding over a meeting to review recovery performance, he said that the WASA was one of the best department in offering basic services to citizens. He said that billing against services was the main source of earning to meet expenses on operations besides payment of salaries and pensions. He said that financial crisis turned worst after payment of two salaries to employees in the current month.

He said that payment of salaries to next two months would be difficult if 100 percent recovery was not achieved.

He said that the accountability policy would be followed in the department in order to improve performance. He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against private housing schemes and defaulters after Eid-Ul-Fitr in order to improve income of the department.

Qaisar Raza maintained that illegal connections of sewerage and water supply would be traced and added in the billing network. He also ordered officers to decrease expenses and improve recovery for survival of the department. He urged consumers to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise strict action would be taken over default.