WASA Facing Serious Financial Crisis Due To Continuous Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Naseem Chandio Thursday said the agency was facing serious financial crisis after continuous lockdown in the country due to coronavirus

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Naseem Chandio Thursday said the agency was facing serious financial crisis after continuous lockdown in the country due to coronavirus.

He said that poor performance of recovery section had also enhanced the troubles more adding that low recovery in March and April made the situation more alarming.

Khalid Naseem expressed these views while presiding over meeting regarding recovery here.

He said that it would be difficult to pay salaries and pension for the month of April if recovery section would not utilized all possible resources for recovery of the monthly bills.

He directed officials to ensure 100 percent recovery from domestic consumers, commercial consumers whose given permission for running business by the government and pending dues.

He also ordered to launch crackdown against private housing colonies and sought daily performance report.

The recovery report of two months was presented by officials which said that Rs 31.2 million were recovered against set target of Rs 50 million while only Rs 16.5 million recovery in the month of April.

In his message to consumers, the MD WASA said that they continued process to provide water supply and drainage facilities to citizens despite COVID-19 pandemic. He urged them to cooperate and ensure submitting their sewerage and water supply dues timely.

