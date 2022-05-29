UrduPoint.com

WASA Failed To Supply Clean Drinking Water: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 10:10 PM

WASA failed to supply clean drinking water: MPA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has decried that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has been failing to supply clean drinking water to the citizens.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he pointed out that complaints of water shortage had been surfacing from many localities while in several other areas unclean water was being supplied by WASA.

He said the unclean water was causing various illnesses among the people.

He asked WASA to address the problem at the earliest.

The MPA expressed hope that after completion of the new filtration plant project in Hussainabad the water shortage complaints in Latifabad taluka would largely resolve.

