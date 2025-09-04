WASA Faisalabad Ensures Potable Supply To Flood Victims In Chiniot: Sohail Cheema
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema said that WASA Faisalabad is ensuring uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood-affected people in Chiniot.
During visit to the flood-affected areas of Chiniot, he said that acting on the directions of Provincial Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal, WASA Faisalabad has dispatched three water bowsers to Chiniot for flood victims in addition to distributing 1.5-liter water bottles prepared at WASA Faisalabad bottling plant.
He personally reviewed the measures taken to supply drinking water through tankers and supervised the distribution of bottled water among the flood victims.
He said that one water bowser has been deployed from Chiniot Road to Bhawana, another from Bhawana to Jhang while the third has been positioned on Lahore Road in Chiniot to ensure widespread coverage.
Sohail Cheema said that supply of potable water to flood victims is being carried out on a priority basis and WASA Faisalabad is at the forefront of public service in this crisis.
He assured that water directorate staff has been deputed with the water bowsers to manage operations effectively and ensure an adequate supply of water to the affected communities.
Reiterating WASA’s commitment, he said that uninterrupted provision of drinking water would continue and all available resources would be utilized to meet the needs of flood victims.
Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry and officers of Water Directorate were also present on the occasion.
