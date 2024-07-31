WASA Faisalabad Rs. 11.66bln Plan Ready
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 06:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has prepared a plan to redress the longstanding sewerage issues of the city.
The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 11.66 billion.
New sewerage lines would be laid in various areas of the city. The proposed plan would be sent to the Government of Punjab for final approval, said WASA officials in a meeting with Commissioner Silwat Saeed, here on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz and other officers were present.
