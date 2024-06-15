WASA finalises plan for Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Managing Director (MD), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has finalised a plan for Eid-ul-Azha.

The authority has cancelled the leaves of operational staff and all personnel have been directed to perform their duties with dedication and in accordance with the plan. The Tubewell operators, valve man and repair teams have been directed to remain present on their duties during Eid holidays while the Directors and Deputy Directors would supervise the whole operation.

A comprehensive strategy has been finalised to provide uninterrupted water and sewage facilities to the citizens.

Muhammad Saleem Ashraf while chairing a meeting held in connection with the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha directed the officers concerned to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens on Eid-ul-Azha.

Director Admin, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Director Water Supply Muhammad Tauseef, Director Sewerage Saadoon Basra and other officers attended the meeting.

According to the WASA spokesman, the MD issued special instructions to the sewage staff to visit important mosques and Eidgahs and ensure that the sewage lines are clear and no manholes are uncovered.

Water supply and sewerage officers have been appointed as focal persons for the Eid holidays who would monitor the WASA Complaints Cell and would also remain present on the spot in case of any kind of emergency, he said.

Assistant Director Muhammad Afzal Baloch (0332-5123897) Sewerage and Assistant Director Asim Nazir (0334-5393442) Water Supply would be the resource persons.

According to WASA duty roster, Director Sewerage Saadon Basra (0316-0444870), Assistant Director Muhammad Afzal (0332-5123897), Sub Engineer Haseeb (0341-5069552), Sub Engineer Adil Afzal (0311-5552255) would be the focal persons of WASA for matters related to sewage.

Sub-Engineer Fakhr Ijaz (0332-2344414) Liaquat Bagh, Sub-Engineer Raja Shoaib (0311-8543385) Mohammadi Chowk, Sub-Engineer Mohammad Tufail (0305-6909950) Shamsabad, Sub-Engineer Saad Faiz (0316-5114296) Commercial Market, Assistant Director Ahmed Hasan (0321-9477240) ) Dhama Syedan and Chak Jalal Deen, Sub Engineer Muhammad Umair Hashmat Ali College, Sub Engineer Naushad Aslam, Dhama Syedan, Sub Engineer Muhammad Ishtiaq, Chak Jalal Deen and Sub Engineer Adeel Azhar (0321-5812202) would be focal person of Gulzar Quaid-ul-Noor Colony and Kotha Kalan Water Supply Offices.

MD WASA urged the citizens not to throw entrails of the sacrificial animals in the drains and put them in the RWMC bins so that they could be removed easily.

MD WASA also directed Director Admin Muhammad Umar Farooq to make surprise visits to the field during the Eid holidays. Attendance of tube well operators and valvemen would be checked.

The spokesman further informed that the complaint offices at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Gulzar-e-Quaid would remain operational during Eid Holidays.

Similarly, water supply complaint offices of PP-6, Dhama Syedan, Al-Noor Colony and Chak Jalal Din would work during the holidays. Likewise, water bowser section Liaquat Bagh, Saidpur Road (Safaid Tanky), Gulzar-e-Quaid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, would also remain operational and supervised by Incharge Water Bowser Sector.

The residents can also get their complaints registered about the sewerage system in the complaint offices of Moti Mahal, Commercial Market Office, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Sewerage Office, and Bagh Sardaran, which would be functional during the holidays.

He said that the staff have been directed that all available resources should be utilized to facilitate the citizens during Eid days and negligence on their part would not be tolerated. The citizens can visit the nearest complaint centre or contact WASA toll free number 1334 in case of any kind of complaint, he added.