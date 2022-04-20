UrduPoint.com

WASA Finalizes Arrangements To Deal Monsoon Emergencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

All necessary arrangements have been finalized to deal with any monsoon related emergency during rainy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :All necessary arrangements have been finalized to deal with any monsoon related emergency during rainy days.

This was stated by Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary after chairing a meeting of Internal Review Committee at WASA Headquarter on Wednesday.

He said that de-silting of sewer lines and drains would be completed before commencement of rains while emergency camps were setup in various parts of the city to deal with emergent situation.

He said that new sucker machines and de-watering sets were provided to the field staff with a clear-cut direction to drain out rainwater immediately if it was found stagnant at any road or street during monsoon.

He said that CCTV cameras would also be installed shortly to monitor performance of disposal stations across the city, he added.

