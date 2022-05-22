WASA finalizes monsoon plan to deal with flood situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has finalized a plan to deal with any flood situation during monsoon season.

WASA and Rescue-1122 has also conducted mock drills at Rawal Dam to assess preparations for rescue operation in case of possible floods during the monsoon.

The drills were also attended by the Civil Defence, volunteers, scouts and other departments concerned.

Managing Director, WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood said that the purpose of the mock drills was to check the coordination and efficiency between the related agencies during any emergency.

He informed that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized monsoon plan.

According to a WASA spokesman, personnel performed in an excellent manner in several practical exercises, including incident command post, sailing, drowning rescue exercises, first aid, swimming, and diving.

He said that with the help of strong coordination and timely response between the relevant agencies, the loss of precious lives in any flood situation could be prevented.

He said, all the arrangements to deal with any flood situation during the monsoon were being finalized and the mock drill was part of the department's routine and scheduled exercises.

Overhauling of the machinery had been finalized besides testing of sucking, jetting machines and dewatering sets, he said.

WASA had also finalized training of the staff, he said adding, the sewerage lines were being cleaned. Manhole covers had also been installed besides setting up of flood response units while cleaning of Nulla Lai would be completed before the monsoon rains, he added.

