UrduPoint.com

WASA Finalizes Monsoon Plan To Deal With Flood Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

WASA finalizes monsoon plan to deal with flood situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has finalized a plan to deal with any flood situation during monsoon season.

WASA and Rescue-1122 has also conducted mock drills at Rawal Dam to assess preparations for rescue operation in case of possible floods during the monsoon.

The drills were also attended by the Civil Defence, volunteers, scouts and other departments concerned.

Managing Director, WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood said that the purpose of the mock drills was to check the coordination and efficiency between the related agencies during any emergency.

He informed that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized monsoon plan.

According to a WASA spokesman, personnel performed in an excellent manner in several practical exercises, including incident command post, sailing, drowning rescue exercises, first aid, swimming, and diving.

He said that with the help of strong coordination and timely response between the relevant agencies, the loss of precious lives in any flood situation could be prevented.

He said, all the arrangements to deal with any flood situation during the monsoon were being finalized and the mock drill was part of the department's routine and scheduled exercises.

Overhauling of the machinery had been finalized besides testing of sucking, jetting machines and dewatering sets, he said.

WASA had also finalized training of the staff, he said adding, the sewerage lines were being cleaned. Manhole covers had also been installed besides setting up of flood response units while cleaning of Nulla Lai would be completed before the monsoon rains, he added.

395

Related Topics

Flood Water Dam Lai Rawalpindi Post All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

4 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

13 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

13 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.