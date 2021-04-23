WASA finalizes plan to increase existing service area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalized master plan to increase its existing service area from 225 km to 410 km during next 20 years in the city.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary said that 4.1 million population of Khararianwala, Chak Jhumra and Sudhar will also be provided potable water under master plan by increasing water production capacity from 110 million gallons to 227 million gallons daily.

He said that WASA has acquired full financial and technical services from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while work on several mega projects had already been completed in collaboration with JICA.

He said that WASA Faisalabad was also launching first magnificent project in the history of Pakistan under which all industrial units will be made bound in accordance with the regulations of WASA and Environmental Protection Agency, not to discharge their industrial effluent in sewer lines without treatment.

He said only treated water will be discharged in the sewerage drains so that this water could be used for irrigation purposes.

He said that at present WASA was providing water supply facility to 70 percent of the total area while sewerage service was being provided to 72 percent area in Faisalabad. The water experts had suggested that all future water projects should be completed at Gogera Branch and Jhang Branch canals by installing water treatment plants.

He said that WASA will divide its service areas into seven zones in terms of water resources. The WASA will establish 56 distribution centers and each center will have ground storage and overhead storage tanks which would be hydraulically isolated whereas the development plan will be divided into four phases, he added.