UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Finalizes Plan To Increase Existing Service Area

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:40 PM

WASA finalizes plan to increase existing service area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalized master plan to increase its existing service area from 225 km to 410 km during next 20 years in the city.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary said that 4.1 million population of Khararianwala, Chak Jhumra and Sudhar will also be provided potable water under master plan by increasing water production capacity from 110 million gallons to 227 million gallons daily.

He said that WASA has acquired full financial and technical services from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while work on several mega projects had already been completed in collaboration with JICA.

He said that WASA Faisalabad was also launching first magnificent project in the history of Pakistan under which all industrial units will be made bound in accordance with the regulations of WASA and Environmental Protection Agency, not to discharge their industrial effluent in sewer lines without treatment.

He said only treated water will be discharged in the sewerage drains so that this water could be used for irrigation purposes.

He said that at present WASA was providing water supply facility to 70 percent of the total area while sewerage service was being provided to 72 percent area in Faisalabad. The water experts had suggested that all future water projects should be completed at Gogera Branch and Jhang Branch canals by installing water treatment plants.

He said that WASA will divide its service areas into seven zones in terms of water resources. The WASA will establish 56 distribution centers and each center will have ground storage and overhead storage tanks which would be hydraulically isolated whereas the development plan will be divided into four phases, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Water Jhang Japan All From Million

Recent Stories

India posts world record COVID cases

32 minutes ago

Brajkovic leads from start to win Men’s Open tit ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 144 million

47 minutes ago

Creating a sustainable ecosystem: OPPO is doing ou ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan won the toss, decides to bowl first in 2n ..

1 hour ago

What property of Nawaz Sharif is being auctioned i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.