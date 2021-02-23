WASA finalizes plan to launch crackdown against defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi has finalized an action plan to launch crackdown against the defaulters.

Vice Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority/WASA Haroon Kamal Hashmi while chairing a meeting held here to review revenue recovery he said, the authorities concerned should launch operation in accordance with the law against major commercial defaulters immediately.

On the occasion, Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood, Director Revenue Muhammad Irfan, Deputy Director Revenue Rana Shams ur Rehman, Assistant Directors Revenue and Revenue Inspectors were present.

Raja Shaukat Mahmood informed the meeting that water rates were not raised since 2009. However, the electricity bills and salaries of the employees have increased many times due to which WASA is facing financial difficulties.

In view of the financial situation, it has been decided to recover the outstanding dues from the defaulters which would help curtail problems being faced by WASA, he said.

All out efforts would be made to recover all outstanding dues from the defaulters, he added.

The Vice Chairman directed the authorities to formulate a strategy immediately and prepare a list of major defaulters to launch the crackdown with full force.

The VC said, if needed, the authorities can seek cooperation of the police to make the operation a success.

The authorities should take action against the defaulters and illegal water connections without any discrimination, he said and urged the citizens to get regularized their illegal connections else strict action would be taken against rules violators.

He waived fines and late fee charges for small unit owners directing the WASA officers to facilitate the consumers of small units in paying the dues in easy installments.

He advised the defaulters to pay the dues and avail the opportunity.