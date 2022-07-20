Wasa find foul play in repeated crown failures

(@FahadShabbir)

The officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Multan suspected foul play by citizens for monetary gains behind repeated crown failure incidents and choked sewerage lines after they recovered sand bags from a choked sewerage line in Sameejabad on Wednesday

Managing Director Wasa Qaisar Raza was inspecting repair work following a crown failure when he was shocked to see officials taking out a large number of sacks filled with sand from the sewerage line at 40 feet road near Rana Chowk.

He ordered identification of those involved in putting sand bags in the sewerage line and subsequent action against them.

Deputy director sewerage central division Hafiz Waqas said that some people in Sameejabad deliberately blocked sewerage lines to water their crops.

MD expressed regrets over the illegal practice which he said was damaging sewerage infrastructure and causing inconvenience to people.

Such elements did not deserve leniency, he said, and ordered strict legal action against them.

MD Wasa said that two crown failure incidents were reported from Alfalah market area, one from vegetables market, two from cricket stadium road, and three from a street near grid station at Vehari road.