WASA for judicious consumption of water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has appealed to the general public to use water judiciously as its consumption has increased up to 33 percent during the corona virus lockdown.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry said here on Saturday, the use of water has increased manifold due to washing and other purposes.

The WASA was also facing difficulties in supplying water to people due to closure of canals.

He said, earlier, 28 gallons water was used per head but after lockdown the use has increased up to 40 gallons per head, therefore, citizens should avoid wastage of water.

He said that WASA was ensuring the supply of potable water daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.