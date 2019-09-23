WASA for launching decisive campaign to recover water bills from defaulters

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch a decisive drive to recover the water bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch a decisive drive to recover the water bills.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA's parent organization, informed here on Monday that the recovery campaign would be carried out in presence of the revenue officials to penalize the water thieves.

He said the agency would extend the facility of installments to the residential and commercial consumers whose utility bills had accrued due to non-payment over a long period of time.

"The defaulters will face action under Sindh Land Revenue Act, 1967," the spokesman warned.

He told that the Director General HDA Muhammad Nawaz Soho in that regard chaired a meeting at his office which discussed the strategy of recovering the dues from the consumers to improve the financial health of WASA.

"In order to lift WASA from the financial crisis and to run the agency on the modern lines very serious steps are required," Soho observed.

He said to achieve that purpose a grand operation was being launched during which the revenue officials would accompany the recovery teams of WASA so that the defaulters could be penalized according to the law.

The DG informed that the Assistant Commissioners of City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas had started an operation against the car service stations which had been stealing water from the WASA' system.

The spokesman told that the Sindh government had to pay Rs3.227 billion, the Federal government Rs570 million and the domestic consumers Rs2.42 billion WASA in unpaid utility bills.